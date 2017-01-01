VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson's New Year's Eve 2017 Performance Will Start Your Year in Tears

Kelly Clarkson‘s final television performance of 2016 is bound to make you start off 2017 with a good cry when you watch it!

The 34-year-old singer performed the song “It’s Quiet Uptown” from The Hamilton Mixtape during a pre-taped segment that aired during Late Night with Seth Meyers’ New Year’s Eve special on NBC.

Kelly has frequently choked up while performing the emotional song from the Broadway musical Hamilton, which is about the title character’s son dying. She recorded the song while pregnant with her son.

Watch the performance below!