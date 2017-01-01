VIDEO: Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve 2017 Performance

Mariah Carey‘s performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2017 was a shocking moment to witness and you can watch a short video clip right here.

The 46-year-old entertainer kicked off the performance with the classic song “Aude Lang Syne” and was clearly lip-syncing throughout the track. After that song ended, the performance segued into her song “Emotion,” but you could tell something was wrong.

Mariah told the crowd that she couldn’t hear the music and she stood on stage trying to figure out where the song was, but she wasn’t able to continue. When “We Belong Together” started, it seemed that Mariah had gotten back on track, but the same thing happened again.

Eventually, the backing vocals took over while Mariah walked around the stage and did some choreography with her dancers.

