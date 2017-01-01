Top Stories
Twitter Reacts After Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve 2017 Performance Goes Horribly Wrong

Twitter Reacts After Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve 2017 Performance Goes Horribly Wrong

New Year's Eve 2017 - Full Coverage!

New Year's Eve 2017 - Full Coverage!

Kylie Jenner Debuts a New Tattoo She Got for Tyga

Kylie Jenner Debuts a New Tattoo She Got for Tyga

Sun, 01 January 2017 at 12:32 am

VIDEO: Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve 2017 Performance

VIDEO: Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve 2017 Performance

Mariah Carey‘s performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2017 was a shocking moment to witness and you can watch a short video clip right here.

The 46-year-old entertainer kicked off the performance with the classic song “Aude Lang Syne” and was clearly lip-syncing throughout the track. After that song ended, the performance segued into her song “Emotion,” but you could tell something was wrong.

TWITTER REACTS: Read what celebs and others said about the moment!

Mariah told the crowd that she couldn’t hear the music and she stood on stage trying to figure out where the song was, but she wasn’t able to continue. When “We Belong Together” started, it seemed that Mariah had gotten back on track, but the same thing happened again.

Eventually, the backing vocals took over while Mariah walked around the stage and did some choreography with her dancers.

Click inside to watch Mariah Carey’s interview about the performance before it happened…

Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: 2017 New Year's Eve, Mariah Carey

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez have come to a custody decision after divorce was finalized - TMZ
  • Is Nicole Richie really thinking of leaving Joel Madden? - Gossip Cop
  • See what happened during Ross Lynch's 21st birthday celebration in Vegas! - Just Jared Jr
  • Are Beyonce and Jay-Z involved in a nasty feud with Kimye? - Radar
  • Get the latest updates on Jennifer Lopez and Drake's possible budding romance - Lainey Gossip
  • James Cameron gives a sneak peek at Disney's Avatar attraction in behind-the-scenes video - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here