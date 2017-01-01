Top Stories
Sun, 01 January 2017 at 1:11 pm

VIDEO: Shakira's Sons Milan & Sasha Wish Fans Happy New Year!

VIDEO: Shakira's Sons Milan & Sasha Wish Fans Happy New Year!

Shakira‘s boys are getting so big!

The 39-year-old entertainer took to Instagram on New Year’s Eve to share a cute video of herself and her family wishing fans a happy New Year.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Shakira

In the video, Shakira and her three-year-old son Milan first start cheering “Feliz Ano Nuevo” which translate to “Happy New Year” from Spanish.

Shakira‘s longtime love Gerard Pique then pops into the clip with their one-year-old son Sasha to wish fans a “Happy New Year” as well.

Watch Shakira‘s Instagram video below!

Feliz 2017 de los Piqué Mebarak! Happy 2017 from the Piqué Mebarak family!

A video posted by Shakira (@shakira) on

Photos: Instagram
Posted to: 2017 New Year's Eve, Celebrity Babies, Gerard Pique, Milan Pique Mebarak, Sasha Pique Mebarak, Shakira

