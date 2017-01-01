Top Stories
VIDEO: Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve 2017 Performance

New Year's Eve 2017 - Full Coverage!

Twitter Reacts After Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve 2017 Performance Goes Horribly Wrong

Kylie Jenner Debuts a New Tattoo She Got for Tyga

Sun, 01 January 2017 at 4:25 pm

VIDEO: Victoria Beckham & Mel C Have Mini Spice Girls Reunion on Stage!

It’s a mini Spice Girls reunion!

During her New Year’s Eve 2017 party on Saturday in the Maldives, Victoria Beckham joined her former band mate Mel C on stage for a performance of their hit song “2 Becomes 1.”

In the videos and pictures, Victoria is spotted wearing a pretty red gown as Mel rocked a shorter black dress.

After the performance Victoria and Mel hugged it out as the crowd applauded them.

It also looks like from Instagram that Mel was the main source of entertainment for the Beckham party.

Candle light and soul forever ❤ A wonderful start to 2017 xxx

A photo posted by Melanie C (@melaniecmusic) on

Click inside to see more from the mini Spice Girl reunion…

Happy New Year y'all! 2017 let's 'ave it! #loveanewyearsgig 🙌🏼🥂

A photo posted by Melanie C (@melaniecmusic) on

Why am I not spending New Year's Eve in the Maldives where Melanie C and Victoria Beckham are singing together

A video posted by Mikey Pop (@djmikeypop) on

