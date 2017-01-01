Was Mariah Carey 'Sabotaged' on New Year's Eve? Producers Respond to Claims

Mariah Carey‘s team believes that she was “set up to fail” during her performance on New Year’s Eve 2017 and now the producers of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve are responding to the claims.

The entertainer’s manager Stella Bulochnikov, who is often seen on her docu-series Mariah’s World, spoke to Billboard about the performance, which went horribly wrong when Mariah couldn’t hear through her in-ear monitors.

VIDEO: Watch a clip of the performance from New Year’s Eve

“We told them [the stage managers] that the in-ears were not working 10 minutes before the performance,” Bulochnikov said in her statement (via THR). “They then changed the battery pack, and they were still not working on the frequency four minutes before the show. We let them know again, and they just kept counting her down and reassuring her that they will work as soon as they go live, which never happened — at which point she pulled them out but could not hear the music over the crowd.”

“After the show, I called [Dick Clark Productions'] Mark Shimmel and I said, ‘What the f–k happened?’ He said, ‘Let me call you back,’ then called me back and confirmed the in-ears were not working and asked if I would make a joint statement,” Stella added. “I said, ‘No way.’ I asked him to cut the West Coast feed. He said he could not do that. I asked him why would they want to run a performance with mechanical glitches unless they just want eyeballs at any expense … It’s not artist-friendly, especially when the artist cut her vacation short as a New Year’s Eve gift to them.”

Click inside to read the statement from Dick Clark Productions refuting the claims…

Dick Clark Productions released a statement responding to the claims of sabotage being made.

“As the premier producer of live television events for nearly 50 years, we pride ourselves on our reputation and long-standing relationships with artists. To suggest that dcp, as producer of music shows including the American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and Academy of Country Music Awards, would ever intentionally compromise the success of any artist is defamatory, outrageous and frankly absurd. In very rare instances there are of course technical errors that can occur with live television, however, an initial investigation has indicated that dcp had no involvement in the challenges associated with Ms. Carey’s New Year’s Eve performance. We want to be clear that we have the utmost respect for Ms. Carey as an artist and acknowledge her tremendous accomplishments in the industry.”

