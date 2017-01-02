Top Stories
Mariah Carey's Rep Sets Record Straight on Viral New Year's Eve Performance

Billie Lourd Breaks Silence on Deaths of Mom Carrie Fisher &amp; Grandmother Debbie Reynolds

Jake Gyllenhaal Goes for a New Year's Day Dip in the Ocean

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Got Married on NYE - See Wedding Photos!

Mon, 02 January 2017 at 9:04 pm

Angelina Jolie Has a Snowy Ice Cream Date With Her Kids

Angelina Jolie has been spending the holidays with her children in Colorado and she looks like she’s in the best spirits!

The 41-year-old actress was all smiles while stepping out on Monday (January 2) for some shopping and sweet treats in Crested Butte, CO.

Angelina was joined by her children, 10-year-old Shiloh and 8-year-old Knox (not pictured), as they braved the snow to get some ice cream.

It looks like the trio also picked up some some candied apples to bring home for the rest of the family before making a stop at a toy store.

10+ pictures inside of Angelina Jolie out in Colorado…
angelina jolie gets ice cream with kids in colorado 01
angelina jolie gets ice cream with kids in colorado 02
angelina jolie gets ice cream with kids in colorado 03
angelina jolie gets ice cream with kids in colorado 04
angelina jolie gets ice cream with kids in colorado 05
angelina jolie gets ice cream with kids in colorado 06
angelina jolie gets ice cream with kids in colorado 07
angelina jolie gets ice cream with kids in colorado 08
angelina jolie gets ice cream with kids in colorado 09
angelina jolie gets ice cream with kids in colorado 10
angelina jolie gets ice cream with kids in colorado 11

Photos: AKM/GSI
Posted to: Angelina Jolie

