Angelina Jolie Has a Snowy Ice Cream Date With Her Kids

Angelina Jolie has been spending the holidays with her children in Colorado and she looks like she’s in the best spirits!

The 41-year-old actress was all smiles while stepping out on Monday (January 2) for some shopping and sweet treats in Crested Butte, CO.

Angelina was joined by her children, 10-year-old Shiloh and 8-year-old Knox (not pictured), as they braved the snow to get some ice cream.

It looks like the trio also picked up some some candied apples to bring home for the rest of the family before making a stop at a toy store.

