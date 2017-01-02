Angelina Jolie & Her Kids Celebrated the Holidays in Colorado!

Angelina Jolie reportedly spent Christmas and New Year’s with her kids in Colorado!

The 41-year-old actress had her six children by her side while celebrating the holidays in the snowy town of Crested Butte.

Brad Pitt was not sighted with the family, but Angie had a blast with Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8, according to People.

Angelina and her ex Brad are currently in a custody battle over the six children and he recently filed a motion to protect the privacy of the kids.