Top Stories
Was Mariah Carey 'Sabotaged' on New Year's Eve? Producers Respond to Claims

Was Mariah Carey 'Sabotaged' on New Year's Eve? Producers Respond to Claims

Ashley Olsen, 30, Leans on Shirtless Boyfriend Richard Sachs, 58, in St. Barts

Ashley Olsen, 30, Leans on Shirtless Boyfriend Richard Sachs, 58, in St. Barts

Jake Gyllenhaal Goes for a New Year's Day Dip in the Ocean

Jake Gyllenhaal Goes for a New Year's Day Dip in the Ocean

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Got Married on NYE - See Wedding Photos!

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Got Married on NYE - See Wedding Photos!

Mon, 02 January 2017 at 2:49 pm

Angelina Jolie & Her Kids Celebrated the Holidays in Colorado!

Angelina Jolie & Her Kids Celebrated the Holidays in Colorado!

Angelina Jolie reportedly spent Christmas and New Year’s with her kids in Colorado!

The 41-year-old actress had her six children by her side while celebrating the holidays in the snowy town of Crested Butte.

Brad Pitt was not sighted with the family, but Angie had a blast with Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8, according to People.

Angelina and her ex Brad are currently in a custody battle over the six children and he recently filed a motion to protect the privacy of the kids.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 New Year's Eve, Angelina Jolie, Celebrity Babies, Knox Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie Pitt, Pax Jolie Pitt, Shiloh Jolie Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie Pitt

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez have come to a custody decision after divorce was finalized - TMZ
  • Is Nicole Richie really thinking of leaving Joel Madden? - Gossip Cop
  • See what happened during Ross Lynch's 21st birthday celebration in Vegas! - Just Jared Jr
  • Are Beyonce and Jay-Z involved in a nasty feud with Kimye? - Radar
  • Get the latest updates on Jennifer Lopez and Drake's possible budding romance - Lainey Gossip
  • James Cameron gives a sneak peek at Disney's Avatar attraction in behind-the-scenes video - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here