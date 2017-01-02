Are Corinne & Jasmine G. the Villains of 'The Bachelor' 2017?

Nick Viall‘s highly anticipated season of The Bachelor is set to premiere tonight and the previews for the upcoming episodes indicate that there could be two “villains” this year!

Corinne Olympios, a 24-year-old businesswoman from Florida, and Jasmine Goode, a 29-year-old pro basketball dancer from California, both seem to be the likely villains this season.

In the previews, Corinne is looked down upon by her fellow contestants and she calls them out for treating her like an “idiot” and frequently talks about how she runs a multi-million dollar company. She also is seen letting it known that she is going to sleep with Nick.

“I am not a runner-up and my sex abilities are definitely top notch. So tonight I’m going to see Nick and I’m going to have sex with him. It’s just going to be magical. My heart is gold, but my vagine is platinum,” Corinne says.

Click inside for details on what happens with Jasmine…

In the season preview, Jasmine is seen kissing Nick in front of the other women and he seems to be embarrassed by the level of PDA shown. In a scene from the first night, she is seen saying, “You gotta make the first impression. Do what you gotta do.” She also pulls him away from other women with an aggressive tone.

Something to note is that while these women may seem like “villains” on the show, a lot of it could be from the editing process and this probably isn’t the best representation of them in real life!