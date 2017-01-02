Top Stories
Was Mariah Carey 'Sabotaged' on New Year's Eve? Producers Respond to Claims

Was Mariah Carey 'Sabotaged' on New Year's Eve? Producers Respond to Claims

Ashley Olsen, 30, Leans on Shirtless Boyfriend Richard Sachs, 58, in St. Barts

Ashley Olsen, 30, Leans on Shirtless Boyfriend Richard Sachs, 58, in St. Barts

Jake Gyllenhaal Goes for a New Year's Day Dip in the Ocean

Jake Gyllenhaal Goes for a New Year's Day Dip in the Ocean

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Got Married on NYE - See Wedding Photos!

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Got Married on NYE - See Wedding Photos!

Mon, 02 January 2017 at 3:47 pm

Ariana Grande Is Now a Video Game Character!

Ariana Grande Is Now a Video Game Character!

Ariana Grande has just announced that she’s becoming a video game character!

The 23-year-old entertainer’s likeness will be featured in the mobile game Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius.

“I’m SO so excited to finally share that I’ll be featured in FINAL FANTASY BRAVE EXVIUS *crying* 🌌♡ check out my character in the game, it’s the cutest thing i’ve ever seen in my entire life and i’m so excited and in love with it i cannot contain myself,” Ariana wrote on Instagram.

Take a look at the character below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ariana Grande

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez have come to a custody decision after divorce was finalized - TMZ
  • Is Nicole Richie really thinking of leaving Joel Madden? - Gossip Cop
  • See what happened during Ross Lynch's 21st birthday celebration in Vegas! - Just Jared Jr
  • Are Beyonce and Jay-Z involved in a nasty feud with Kimye? - Radar
  • Get the latest updates on Jennifer Lopez and Drake's possible budding romance - Lainey Gossip
  • James Cameron gives a sneak peek at Disney's Avatar attraction in behind-the-scenes video - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here