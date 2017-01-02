Ariana Grande Is Now a Video Game Character!

Ariana Grande has just announced that she’s becoming a video game character!

The 23-year-old entertainer’s likeness will be featured in the mobile game Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius.

“I’m SO so excited to finally share that I’ll be featured in FINAL FANTASY BRAVE EXVIUS *crying* 🌌♡ check out my character in the game, it’s the cutest thing i’ve ever seen in my entire life and i’m so excited and in love with it i cannot contain myself,” Ariana wrote on Instagram.

Take a look at the character below…