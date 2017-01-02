Top Stories
Was Mariah Carey 'Sabotaged' on New Year's Eve? Producers Respond to Claims

Ashley Olsen, 30, Leans on Shirtless Boyfriend Richard Sachs, 58, in St. Barts

Jake Gyllenhaal Goes for a New Year's Day Dip in the Ocean

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Got Married on NYE - See Wedding Photos!

Mon, 02 January 2017

Arnold Schwarzenegger's 'Celebrity Apprentice' Catchphrase Is a Big Secret!

The New Celebrity Apprentice airs tonight, and viewers are wondering if Arnold Schwarzenegger will have a brand new catchphrase, separate from Donald Trump‘s famous “You’re Fired,” which he used for 14 seasons on the show.

It turns out, Arnold filmed several versions of some catchphrases, and he doesn’t even know which NBC will choose to air!

“We narrowed it down to like eight of my sayings from the movies and one other option, but even I don’t know yet,” Arnold told THR.

Some fans think “Hasta la vista, baby,” from Terminator 2 would be a strong option, while others are pointing to, “Consider that a divorce” from Total Recall. We’ll have to wait and see.

Tune in tonight on NBC to see the premiere – and in the meantime, meet the cast!
Photos: NBC
