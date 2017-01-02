Backstreet Boys Gave a Sneak Peek at Vegas Residency on NYE!

The Backstreet Boys show off their synchronized dance moves while performing a special New Year’s Eve 2017 concert on Saturday (December 31) at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

The guys – Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, and Kevin Richardson – gave a special sneak peek of their upcoming Vegas residency, which will begin on March 1 at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Go get your tickets now!

Before the performance, Nick and Howie stopped by Nobu Restaurant and Lounge inside Caesars Palace for a delicious meal. The guys dined on several signature dishes including Yellowtail Sashimi, Alaskan Black Cod and Rock Shrimp. After the performance, they were joined by Kevin to celebrate the new year at OMNIA Nightclub, where Calvin Harris was the DJ.