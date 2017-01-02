Ben Affleck Talks About Troubled Past: 'I Flailed Around' for Years

Ben Affleck is opening up about some of his past troubles as he grew up in the Hollywood spotlight throughout his 20s and 30s.

“I’d always had a strong idea about my values and the direction I wanted to be headed in, then I ran into getting famous and it totally spun me around and I flailed around for a few years. When you’re a young man in your 20s, part of that is making mistakes and learning from them,” Ben told The Guardian. “I just made those in front of everybody, rather than privately. There’s stuff I look back on and kind of cringe at but I always tried to treat other people well. My parents imbued that in me and the mistakes I made were mostly just of the embarrassing kind.”

Ben went through public breakups and rumors of personal problems, though he has kept mostly private on any issues.

“I think becoming a father makes you see the world differently and it’s good,” Ben added of his kids with estranged wife Jennifer Garner, Violet, 11, Seraphina, 7, and Sam, 4. “I’m at peace with paying my own price, what I’m not at peace with is when it invades on my kids’ space and time. They didn’t make any bargains. I try to shelter them as best I can. That’s my only real gripe.”