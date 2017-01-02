Billie Lourd Breaks Silence on Deaths of Mom Carrie Fisher & Grandmother Debbie Reynolds

Billie Lourd has written a message to her fans after the tragic deaths of her mom Carrie Fisher and grandma Debbie Reynolds. They passed just one day apart last week.

“Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist. There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me,” Billie, 24, posted on her Instagram account.

Billie‘s Scream Queens cast has been sending her love since the tragic news broke.