Was Mariah Carey 'Sabotaged' on New Year's Eve? Producers Respond to Claims

Ashley Olsen, 30, Leans on Shirtless Boyfriend Richard Sachs, 58, in St. Barts

Jake Gyllenhaal Goes for a New Year's Day Dip in the Ocean

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Got Married on NYE - See Wedding Photos!

Mon, 02 January 2017 at 1:10 pm

Chance the Rapper Debuts Daughter Kensli on Instagram!

Chance the Rapper Debuts Daughter Kensli on Instagram!

Chance the Rapper just introduced his daughter Kensli Bennett to the world!

The 23-year-old rapper, who is reportedly dating Kirsten Corley, the mother of his child, welcomed the baby girl in September of 2015.

Chance took to his Instagram account to debut his baby girl’s first photos, and some videos as well.

“This is the girl who reintroduced me to God. She’s the woman who reminded me how to be a man, and taught me how to love. She is everything I am but much better. I can’t wait for her to one day help the world the way she has helped me,” Chance wrote on Instagram.

Another photo he posted displayed his baby girl with President Obama and the First Lady!

Click inside to see more photos of Chance the Rapper’s daughter…

😭😭 now I can't stop 😭😭😭😭😭😭

A video posted by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on

