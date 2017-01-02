Chance the Rapper Debuts Daughter Kensli on Instagram!
Chance the Rapper just introduced his daughter Kensli Bennett to the world!
The 23-year-old rapper, who is reportedly dating Kirsten Corley, the mother of his child, welcomed the baby girl in September of 2015.
Chance took to his Instagram account to debut his baby girl’s first photos, and some videos as well.
“This is the girl who reintroduced me to God. She’s the woman who reminded me how to be a man, and taught me how to love. She is everything I am but much better. I can’t wait for her to one day help the world the way she has helped me,” Chance wrote on Instagram.
Another photo he posted displayed his baby girl with President Obama and the First Lady!
Ima cry. Dads know you can't/won't get this love anywhere else. We are the chosen few, the responsibility is heavy but duty is an honor. Mothers better know it ain't one thing in this world we can without you. Thank you to her mother, my mother and God for making all things possible. I can't wait to get back to this