Ciara Celebrates the New Year With Baby Bump Selfies!

Ciara is ringing in the new year with some photos of her baby bump!

The 31-year-old pregnant entertainer took to her Instagram to share some sweet selfies showing off her growing bump.

“1st Selfie Of The #NewYear ☺️ ⛄️ #GoHawks,” she captioned a photo while wearing her husband Russell Wilson‘s Seahawks football jersey.

Ciara also added a photo showing off her bump from the side while relaxing in bed and a sweet family portrait with Russell and her two-year-old son Future.

“And Now We’re Talking To #2017….❤️” she wrote along with the family photo.

We can’t wait to meet the adorable family’s new addition!