Top Stories
Mariah Carey's Rep Sets Record Straight on Viral New Year's Eve Performance

Mariah Carey's Rep Sets Record Straight on Viral New Year's Eve Performance

Billie Lourd Breaks Silence on Deaths of Mom Carrie Fisher &amp; Grandmother Debbie Reynolds

Billie Lourd Breaks Silence on Deaths of Mom Carrie Fisher & Grandmother Debbie Reynolds

Jake Gyllenhaal Goes for a New Year's Day Dip in the Ocean

Jake Gyllenhaal Goes for a New Year's Day Dip in the Ocean

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Got Married on NYE - See Wedding Photos!

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Got Married on NYE - See Wedding Photos!

Mon, 02 January 2017 at 8:30 pm

Ciara Celebrates the New Year With Baby Bump Selfies!

Ciara Celebrates the New Year With Baby Bump Selfies!

Ciara is ringing in the new year with some photos of her baby bump!

The 31-year-old pregnant entertainer took to her Instagram to share some sweet selfies showing off her growing bump.

“1st Selfie Of The #NewYear ☺️ ⛄️ #GoHawks,” she captioned a photo while wearing her husband Russell Wilson‘s Seahawks football jersey.

Ciara also added a photo showing off her bump from the side while relaxing in bed and a sweet family portrait with Russell and her two-year-old son Future.

“And Now We’re Talking To #2017….❤️” she wrote along with the family photo.

We can’t wait to meet the adorable family’s new addition!

Just Jared on Facebook
ciara shows off her growing baby bump 01
ciara shows off her growing baby bump 02

Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Ciara, Pregnant Celebrities

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez have come to a custody decision after divorce was finalized - TMZ
  • Is Nicole Richie really thinking of leaving Joel Madden? - Gossip Cop
  • See what happened during Ross Lynch's 21st birthday celebration in Vegas! - Just Jared Jr
  • Are Beyonce and Jay-Z involved in a nasty feud with Kimye? - Radar
  • Get the latest updates on Jennifer Lopez and Drake's possible budding romance - Lainey Gossip
  • James Cameron gives a sneak peek at Disney's Avatar attraction in behind-the-scenes video - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here