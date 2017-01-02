Ciara Celebrates the New Year With Baby Bump Selfies!
Ciara is ringing in the new year with some photos of her baby bump!
The 31-year-old pregnant entertainer took to her Instagram to share some sweet selfies showing off her growing bump.
“1st Selfie Of The #NewYear ☺️ ⛄️ #GoHawks,” she captioned a photo while wearing her husband Russell Wilson‘s Seahawks football jersey.
Ciara also added a photo showing off her bump from the side while relaxing in bed and a sweet family portrait with Russell and her two-year-old son Future.
“And Now We’re Talking To #2017….❤️” she wrote along with the family photo.
We can’t wait to meet the adorable family’s new addition!