Top Stories
Was Mariah Carey 'Sabotaged' on New Year's Eve? Producers Respond to Claims

Was Mariah Carey 'Sabotaged' on New Year's Eve? Producers Respond to Claims

Ashley Olsen, 30, Leans on Shirtless Boyfriend Richard Sachs, 58, in St. Barts

Ashley Olsen, 30, Leans on Shirtless Boyfriend Richard Sachs, 58, in St. Barts

Jake Gyllenhaal Goes for a New Year's Day Dip in the Ocean

Jake Gyllenhaal Goes for a New Year's Day Dip in the Ocean

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Got Married on NYE - See Wedding Photos!

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Got Married on NYE - See Wedding Photos!

Mon, 02 January 2017 at 11:59 am

College Football Bowl Games Schedule 2017 - Big Games Today!

College Football Bowl Games Schedule 2017 - Big Games Today!

Some of the biggest Bowl Games of the year are happening today!

Normally, there are some huge Bowl Games on January 1, but because the holiday was on a Sunday this year, the Bowl Games were delayed until January 2.

The annual Rose Parade was also delayed until today, and is happening right now, so be sure to tune in.

Today, you can watch the Cotton Bowl, Sugar Bowl, Rose Bowl, and Outback Bowl – a full day of college football!

Click inside to find out times/channels for today’s Bowl Games…

Cotton Bowl 1 p.m. – No. 8 Wisconsin vs. No. 15 WMU. WATCH: ESPN
Outback Bowl 1 p.m. – No. 17 Florida vs. Iowa. WATCH: ABC
Rose Bowl 5 p.m. – No. 5 Penn State vs. No. 9 USC. WATCH: ESPN
Sugar Bowl 8:30 p.m. – No. 7 Oklahoma vs. No. 14 Auburn. WATCH: ESPN
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Football

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez have come to a custody decision after divorce was finalized - TMZ
  • Is Nicole Richie really thinking of leaving Joel Madden? - Gossip Cop
  • See what happened during Ross Lynch's 21st birthday celebration in Vegas! - Just Jared Jr
  • Are Beyonce and Jay-Z involved in a nasty feud with Kimye? - Radar
  • Get the latest updates on Jennifer Lopez and Drake's possible budding romance - Lainey Gossip
  • James Cameron gives a sneak peek at Disney's Avatar attraction in behind-the-scenes video - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here