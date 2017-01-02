College Football Bowl Games Schedule 2017 - Big Games Today!

Some of the biggest Bowl Games of the year are happening today!

Normally, there are some huge Bowl Games on January 1, but because the holiday was on a Sunday this year, the Bowl Games were delayed until January 2.

The annual Rose Parade was also delayed until today, and is happening right now, so be sure to tune in.

Today, you can watch the Cotton Bowl, Sugar Bowl, Rose Bowl, and Outback Bowl – a full day of college football!

Click inside to find out times/channels for today’s Bowl Games…

Cotton Bowl 1 p.m. – No. 8 Wisconsin vs. No. 15 WMU. WATCH: ESPN

Outback Bowl 1 p.m. – No. 17 Florida vs. Iowa. WATCH: ABC

Rose Bowl 5 p.m. – No. 5 Penn State vs. No. 9 USC. WATCH: ESPN

Sugar Bowl 8:30 p.m. – No. 7 Oklahoma vs. No. 14 Auburn. WATCH: ESPN