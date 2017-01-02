Mon, 02 January 2017 at 3:58 pm
Donald Trump Reveals When He Knew He'd Win the Presidency
- Donald Trump opens up about the moment he knew that Hillary Clinton was going to lose the presidency – TMZ
- Jon Gosselin reportedly takes that kids from Kate following child services scandal – Radar
- Zendaya dreamed she was a Victoria’s Secret model – Just Jared Jr
- One of the stars of The Hills is pregnant – DListed
- Bella Thorne shared a bunch of bikini snaps – Hollywood Tuna
- You will love this good deed from Celine Dion – Towleroad
- Is there a Mean Girls sequel coming? – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Donald Trump, Newsies
Sponsored Links by ZergNet