George Michael's Boyfriend Fadi Fawaz Says His Twitter Was Hacked

Fadi Fawaz, the boyfriend of the late George Michael, says that he did not send out tweets claiming that the singer tried to commit suicide multiple times.

Several tweets were sent out making claims that George wanted to die. “The only thing George wanted is to DIE,” one tweet said. “He tried numbers (sic) of time to kill himself many times… and finally he managed…”

Fadi told The Mirror that his account was hacked and someone else wrote the tweets.

“I am shocked with what’s going on with the Twitter thing. My Twitter account has been hacked and closed,” the celebrity hairstylist said. “It’s a bit scary to be honest. I did not send those tweets. I woke up at 11.30am to the news. I am not going to worry about these things.”

Fadi previously spoke out and said “everything is ruined” after the death of his longtime love.