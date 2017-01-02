Heather Graham Spends NYE With Boyfriend Tommy Alastra & Justin Bieber

Heather Graham looks like she had a pretty eventful New Year’s Eve!

The 46-year-old Hangover actress was spotted holding tight to her boyfriend, film producer Tommy Alastra, while leaving the beach via Vespa on Saturday (December 31) in Miami, Fla.

The two shaded themselves from the sun by cuddling up under an umbrella.

“Brought in the New Year with the Beibs in Miami,” Heather wrote on Instagram later that night along with a video of Justin Bieber performing poolside at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach (below). “Happy New Year!”

A video posted by heather graham (@imheathergraham) on Jan 1, 2017 at 6:07pm PST

