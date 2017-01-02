Top Stories
Mariah Carey's Rep Sets Record Straight on Viral New Year's Eve Performance

Mariah Carey's Rep Sets Record Straight on Viral New Year's Eve Performance

Billie Lourd Breaks Silence on Deaths of Mom Carrie Fisher &amp; Grandmother Debbie Reynolds

Billie Lourd Breaks Silence on Deaths of Mom Carrie Fisher & Grandmother Debbie Reynolds

Jake Gyllenhaal Goes for a New Year's Day Dip in the Ocean

Jake Gyllenhaal Goes for a New Year's Day Dip in the Ocean

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Got Married on NYE - See Wedding Photos!

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Got Married on NYE - See Wedding Photos!

Mon, 02 January 2017 at 11:15 pm

Hilary Duff Continues to Enjoy Her Hawaiian Vacay in a Bikini

Hilary Duff Continues to Enjoy Her Hawaiian Vacay in a Bikini

Honestly, what better way to start off 2017 than on vacation in Hawaii?

Hilary Duff was spotted rocking her bikini bod on Monday (January 2) in the tropical getaway.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hilary Duff

The 29-year-old Younger actress was joined by her four-year-old son Luca Comrie.

“Relax braaaa,” Hilary captioned the below photo of Luca feasting on some shaved ice.

Hilary just wrapped season three of her hit TV Land series Younger this month, and we’re definitely hoping a fourth season is in the works!

A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

Click inside to see another photo of Hilary from her trip…

🤙🏻#2017 🌺

A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

Just Jared on Facebook
hilary duff continues to enjoy her hawaiian vacay in a bikini 01
hilary duff continues to enjoy her hawaiian vacay in a bikini 02
hilary duff continues to enjoy her hawaiian vacay in a bikini 03
hilary duff continues to enjoy her hawaiian vacay in a bikini 04
hilary duff continues to enjoy her hawaiian vacay in a bikini 05
hilary duff continues to enjoy her hawaiian vacay in a bikini 06
hilary duff continues to enjoy her hawaiian vacay in a bikini 07

Photos: FameFlynet Pictures
Posted to: Bikini, Celebrity Babies, Hilary Duff, Luca Comrie, Mike Comrie

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez have come to a custody decision after divorce was finalized - TMZ
  • Is Nicole Richie really thinking of leaving Joel Madden? - Gossip Cop
  • See what happened during Ross Lynch's 21st birthday celebration in Vegas! - Just Jared Jr
  • Are Beyonce and Jay-Z involved in a nasty feud with Kimye? - Radar
  • Get the latest updates on Jennifer Lopez and Drake's possible budding romance - Lainey Gossip
  • James Cameron gives a sneak peek at Disney's Avatar attraction in behind-the-scenes video - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here