Jennifer Lawrence Spent NYE with Darren Aronofsky in NYC!

Jennifer Lawrence may have been on television on New Year’s Eve in a pre-taped interview, but she was really spending the day having a low-key date with boyfriend Darren Aronofsky!

The 26-year-old actress was spotted going for a stroll through New York City’s Central Park on Saturday (December 31) with Darren, 47, and her pet pooch Pippi.

Jennifer and Darren began dating late last year and are rarely seen together. You can check out the new pics now on Popsugar!

During her NYE interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Jennifer opened up about how the media got the name of her dog Pippi wrong and that her actual name is Pippi Lawrence-Stocking.