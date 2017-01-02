Joan Smalls & Doutzen Kroes Start the New Year at the Beach!
Gorgeous models Joan Smalls and Doutzen Kroes kicked off the new year at the beach and showed off their toned bodies in their bikinis!
The ladies were seen posing for photos together on Sunday (January 1) in Miami, Fla.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Doutzen Kroes
Doutzen was joined at the beach by her husband Sunnery James and their two kids Phyllon and Myllena (not pictured). The hot couple was spotted playing soccer on the beach!
“Sunday Funday @WSouthBeach @whotels #wsobefaves,” Joan captioned the below photo on Instagram.
25+ pictures inside of Joan Smalls and Doutzen Kroes at the beach…