Josh Groban Apologizes for Tweet About Mariah Carey's NYE Performance

Josh Groban has deleted a tweet he wrote about Mariah Carey‘s failed performance on New Year’s Eve and he sent out an apology for his comment.

The 35-year-old singer tweeted minutes after the performance aired saying, “Any time one of the greatest voices of my generation lip syncs an angel loses its wings.”

Josh‘s tweet received a lot of backlash from Mariah‘s fans and he ended up deleting it.

“Deleted my tweets about a certain performance because it was made in humor but taken way more meanly than intended. Not out to diss artists,” he said.

Other celebs and tons of people on Twitter reacted to the performance on Saturday night and everyone seemed to be in shock over what happened.