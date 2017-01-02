Justin Bieber Parties with Famous Friends in Miami

Justin Bieber spent time with some very famous friends over the holiday weekend!

The 22-year-old entertainer hit up LIV nightclub on Sunday (January 1) in Miami, Florida and was seen mingling with Jamie Foxx, 2 Chainz, Lil Wayne, Tyson Beckford, New York Giants wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr and Victor Cruz, former NFL player Johnny Manziel, Trey Songz, and more. Other celebs in attendance (not pictured) were Keke Palmer, Khloe Kardashian and beau Tristan Thompson, Doutzen Kroes with husband Sunnery James, rapper Meek Mill, and more.

Later, Justin took the party to E11even Miami for more fun.

