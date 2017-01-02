Top Stories
Was Mariah Carey 'Sabotaged' on New Year's Eve? Producers Respond to Claims

Ashley Olsen, 30, Leans on Shirtless Boyfriend Richard Sachs, 58, in St. Barts

Jake Gyllenhaal Goes for a New Year's Day Dip in the Ocean

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Got Married on NYE - See Wedding Photos!

Mon, 02 January 2017 at 4:10 pm

Justin Bieber Parties with Famous Friends in Miami

Justin Bieber spent time with some very famous friends over the holiday weekend!

The 22-year-old entertainer hit up LIV nightclub on Sunday (January 1) in Miami, Florida and was seen mingling with Jamie Foxx, 2 Chainz, Lil Wayne, Tyson Beckford, New York Giants wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr and Victor Cruz, former NFL player Johnny Manziel, Trey Songz, and more. Other celebs in attendance (not pictured) were Keke Palmer, Khloe Kardashian and beau Tristan Thompson, Doutzen Kroes with husband Sunnery James, rapper Meek Mill, and more.

Later, Justin took the party to E11even Miami for more fun.

If you missed it, check out video of Justin performing on New Year’s Eve in Miami.
Posted to: 2 Chainz, Jamie Foxx, Johnny Manziel, Justin Bieber, Lil' Wayne, Odell Beckham Jr, Trey Songz, Tyson Beckford, Victor Cruz

