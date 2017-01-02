Top Stories
Mon, 02 January 2017 at 6:37 pm

Kendall Jenner & Hailey Baldwin Shop The New Year Away

Kendall Jenner and BFF Hailey Baldwin rock fierce outfits while leaving lunch at Zinque on Monday (January 2) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 21-year-old and 20-year-old models hit up Maxfield earlier in the day for some shopping, where Kendall brought along her new greyhound puppy she got for Christmas from little sis Kylie.

The girls also rang in the new year together along with Bella Hadid and Jordan Clarkson.

A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

