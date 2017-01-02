Top Stories
Mon, 02 January 2017 at 3:25 pm

Khloe Kardashian Gives Fans a Look at Her New Year's Kiss!

Khloe Kardashian Gives Fans a Look at Her New Year's Kiss!

Khloe Kardashian is giving fans a look at her kiss with boyfriend Tristan Thompson on New Year’s Eve!

The 32-year-old reality star showed off the PDA-filled photos from her celebratory night on Instagram.

“Happy New Year!!! May you always be surrounded by the love you are deserving of! May Gods blessings continue to rain on us all! ❤️,” Khloe captioned a photo of her and Tristan snuggled up together on the dance floor.

She captioned the photo of them kissing simply with a heart emoji. You can see their other recent photos together in the gallery.
Photos: Instagram
Posted to: 2017 New Year's Eve, Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

