Mon, 02 January 2017 at 9:37 am

Lea Michele Strips Down to Her Birthday Suit on New Year's Day!

Lea Michele Strips Down to Her Birthday Suit on New Year's Day!

Lea Michele kicked off the new year by stripping off her clothes and posing in her birthday suit.

The 30-year-old Scream Queens actress posted a photo on her Instagram account that showed her completely in the buff with the emoji of leaves covering up her butt.

“Loving you so far 2017. ✌🏻,” Lea captioned the photo.

Lea celebrated New Year’s Eve the night before with her friends Jesse Metcalfe and Cara Santana. They shared some great photos on their Instagram Stories and you can see the pics in the gallery.

A photo posted by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on

