Leighton Meester Faced Her Fear on NYE: Popping Champagne!

Mon, 02 January 2017 at 4:38 pm

Leighton Meester kicked off the new year by facing one of her biggest fears – popping a bottle of champagne!

The 30-year-old former Gossip Girl actress took to her Instagram account to share a video of herself popping a bottle to celebrate New Year’s Eve 2017.

“Facing my fears for the new year,” she captioned the video. Leighton looks so proud of herself when the bottle is popped!

Leighton has kept a low-profile over the past couple years. She tied the knot with Adam Brody back in 2014 and they welcomed son Arlo in 2015.
