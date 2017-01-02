Top Stories
Mon, 02 January 2017 at 2:02 pm

Margot Robbie & Husband Tom Ackerley Emerge After Their Surprise Wedding!

Margot Robbie & Husband Tom Ackerley Emerge After Their Surprise Wedding!

Margot Robbie looks so happy with her new hubby Tom Ackerley!

The 26-year-old actress confirmed she married her love in a private ceremony at the end of last year. The two have been very private about their relationship.

It appears as if Margot and Tom spent some time in Australia, where she is from. Margot shared a photo from Down Under with her followers on Instagram.

See the photo below…

A photo posted by @margotrobbie on

Pictured inside: Margot and Tom holding hands while arriving at LAX Airport on Monday (January 2) in Los Angeles.

