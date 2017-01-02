Naomi Watts Wishes Fans a Happy New Year from Mexico!

Naomi Watts is looking gorgeous while rocking her swimsuit on her tropical vacation this week.

The 48-year-old actress is ringing in 2017 with plenty of sunshine, stargazing, and storytelling.

She was spotted hanging out with her sons – Alexander, 8, and Samuel, 9 – on Monday (January 2) in Cancun, Mexico.

“Farewell 2016 #happynewyear to everyone!!!” Naomi shared on Instagram along with the fun photo below. “Bring on #2017 love from #Mexico #nye 😀🙋🏼☀️🌴.”

A photo posted by Naomi Watts (@naomiwatts) on Dec 31, 2016 at 3:59pm PST

Too much sun. ☀️ movie time for the kids @jeanannwilliams @ursib241 #mexico 🙌 A photo posted by Naomi Watts (@naomiwatts) on Dec 30, 2016 at 1:20pm PST

Ring in 2017!! #happynewyear from #Mexico have fun everyone!! @jeanannwilliams @ursib241 #dorks #girlpower #overexcited A video posted by Naomi Watts (@naomiwatts) on Dec 31, 2016 at 3:58pm PST

Last night in Tulum. First night of the year. Story time and star gazing. 🙌 #goodnight #2017⭐️🌃🌠 A photo posted by Naomi Watts (@naomiwatts) on Jan 1, 2017 at 7:58pm PST