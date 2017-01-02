Naomi Watts Wishes Fans a Happy New Year from Mexico!
Naomi Watts is looking gorgeous while rocking her swimsuit on her tropical vacation this week.
The 48-year-old actress is ringing in 2017 with plenty of sunshine, stargazing, and storytelling.
She was spotted hanging out with her sons – Alexander, 8, and Samuel, 9 – on Monday (January 2) in Cancun, Mexico.
“Farewell 2016 #happynewyear to everyone!!!” Naomi shared on Instagram along with the fun photo below. “Bring on #2017 love from #Mexico #nye 😀🙋🏼☀️🌴.”
