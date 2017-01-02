Top Stories
Mariah Carey's Rep Sets Record Straight on Viral New Year's Eve Performance

Billie Lourd Breaks Silence on Deaths of Mom Carrie Fisher & Grandmother Debbie Reynolds

Jake Gyllenhaal Goes for a New Year's Day Dip in the Ocean

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Got Married on NYE - See Wedding Photos!

Mon, 02 January 2017 at 10:07 pm

Naomi Watts Wishes Fans a Happy New Year from Mexico!

Naomi Watts is looking gorgeous while rocking her swimsuit on her tropical vacation this week.

The 48-year-old actress is ringing in 2017 with plenty of sunshine, stargazing, and storytelling.

She was spotted hanging out with her sons – Alexander, 8, and Samuel, 9 – on Monday (January 2) in Cancun, Mexico.

“Farewell 2016 #happynewyear to everyone!!!” Naomi shared on Instagram along with the fun photo below. “Bring on #2017 love from #Mexico #nye 😀🙋🏼☀️🌴.”

See what Naomi had to say about her recent split from longtime partner Liev Schreiber here.

A photo posted by Naomi Watts (@naomiwatts) on

Click inside to see more photos and videos from Naomi’s trip…

Too much sun. ☀️ movie time for the kids @jeanannwilliams @ursib241 #mexico 🙌

A photo posted by Naomi Watts (@naomiwatts) on

Last night in Tulum. First night of the year. Story time and star gazing. 🙌 #goodnight #2017⭐️🌃🌠

A photo posted by Naomi Watts (@naomiwatts) on

