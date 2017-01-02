Rebecca Ferguson Will Accept Trump Inauguration Invitation on One Condition

Rebecca Ferguson, best known for being a contestant on The X Factor UK, says that she was invited to perform at Donald Trump‘s presidential inauguration and she will accept on one condition.

The 30-year-old singer released a statement on Twitter revealing what it will take for her to accept the invitation. She wants to sing the song of her choice, one that has significant meaning to many Americans.

“I’ve been asked and this is my answer. If you allow me to sing ‘strange fruit’ a song that has huge historical importance, a song that was blacklisted in the United States for being too controversial,” she wrote on Twitter. “A song that speaks to all the disregarded and down trodden black people in the United States. A song that is a reminder of how love is the only thing that will conquer all the hatred in this world, then I will graciously accept your invitation and see you in Washington. Best Rebecca X.”