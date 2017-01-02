Mon, 02 January 2017 at 12:25 pm
Rosie O'Donnell Slams Donald Trump Again in New Tweets
- Rosie O’Donnell is fighting back against Donald Trump and his upcoming presidency – TMZ
- These movie heroines rocked 2016 – Just Jared Jr
- Is Kourtney Kardashian pregnant!? – Gossip Cop
- Are Drake and JLo really an item? - Lainey Gossip
- Celebs escaped to the beach for the holidays – TooFab
- Get ready for new music for Ed Sheeran – MTV
- Simone Biles is shutting down haters over her body – Popsugar
