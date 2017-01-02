Top Stories
Mariah Carey's Rep Sets Record Straight on Viral New Year's Eve Performance

Billie Lourd Breaks Silence on Deaths of Mom Carrie Fisher & Grandmother Debbie Reynolds

Jake Gyllenhaal Goes for a New Year's Day Dip in the Ocean

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Got Married on NYE - See Wedding Photos!

Mon, 02 January 2017 at 7:50 pm

Sam Hunt Wins Back Fiancé Hannah Lee Fowler With 'Drinkin' Too Much'- Listen Now!

Sam Hunt Wins Back Fiancé Hannah Lee Fowler With 'Drinkin' Too Much'- Listen Now!

Sam Hunt is officially engaged to Hannah Lee Fowler, who inspired his new super personal new song called “Drinkin’ Too Much.”

In the new track, the 32-year-old country star tries to win back Hannah, who was his muse for much of album Montevallo.

Sam and Hannah are engaged,” his rep told People.

The incredibly honest song chronicles his prior relationship turmoil with Hannah and how he would do anything to win her back.

“I’m sorry I named the album Montevallo. I’m sorry people know your name now, and strangers hit you up on social media,” Sam sings. “I know you want your privacy and you got nothing to say to me, but I wish you’d let me pay off your student loans with these songs you gave me.”

“You changed your number and moved and this is the only way I can reach you. Hannah Lee, I’m on my way to you…I know there ain’t no way we’re through,” he sings near the end of the song.

We’re glad to hear that things worked out for Sam and Hannah!

Listen the the entire song below…
