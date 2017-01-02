Top Stories
Was Mariah Carey 'Sabotaged' on New Year's Eve? Producers Respond to Claims

Was Mariah Carey 'Sabotaged' on New Year's Eve? Producers Respond to Claims

Ashley Olsen, 30, Leans on Shirtless Boyfriend Richard Sachs, 58, in St. Barts

Ashley Olsen, 30, Leans on Shirtless Boyfriend Richard Sachs, 58, in St. Barts

Jake Gyllenhaal Goes for a New Year's Day Dip in the Ocean

Jake Gyllenhaal Goes for a New Year's Day Dip in the Ocean

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Got Married on NYE - See Wedding Photos!

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Got Married on NYE - See Wedding Photos!

Mon, 02 January 2017 at 4:00 pm

'The Bachelor' 2017 - 30 Women for Nick Viall's Season Revealed!

'The Bachelor' 2017 - 30 Women for Nick Viall's Season Revealed!

The Bachelor is premiering tonight, so let’s take a moment to meet the 30 women competing for Nick Viall‘s heart this season!

ABC is set to debut the new season with a two-hour premiere where Nick, a familiar face in the Bachelor/Bachelorette world, will meet all the women and face the tricky task of eliminating several contestants on the first night.

This season, the ages of the women range from 23 to 31, and the jobs of the women vary from model, nurse, aspiring dolphin trainer, food truck owner, and more!

Click through the slideshow to meet all 30 contestants!
