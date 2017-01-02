'The Bachelor' 2017 - 30 Women for Nick Viall's Season Revealed!

The Bachelor is premiering tonight, so let’s take a moment to meet the 30 women competing for Nick Viall‘s heart this season!

ABC is set to debut the new season with a two-hour premiere where Nick, a familiar face in the Bachelor/Bachelorette world, will meet all the women and face the tricky task of eliminating several contestants on the first night.

This season, the ages of the women range from 23 to 31, and the jobs of the women vary from model, nurse, aspiring dolphin trainer, food truck owner, and more!

Click through the slideshow to meet all 30 contestants!