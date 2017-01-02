Top Stories
Mariah Carey's Rep Sets Record Straight on Viral New Year's Eve Performance

Billie Lourd Breaks Silence on Deaths of Mom Carrie Fisher & Grandmother Debbie Reynolds

Jake Gyllenhaal Goes for a New Year's Day Dip in the Ocean

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Got Married on NYE - See Wedding Photos!

Mon, 02 January 2017 at 9:58 pm

'The Bachelor' 2017: Top 22 Contestants Revealed!

'The Bachelor' 2017: Top 22 Contestants Revealed!

SPOILERS! Don’t continue reading if you haven’t watched the Bachelor premiere yet!

Nick Viall just sent home several of the contestants on the season premiere of The Bachelor.

While many were sent home, the top 22 contestants were revealed, and they will all return next week for a brand new episode!

Meanwhile if you missed it, check out the 30 original contestants from this season. Be sure to tune in every week to see who is vying for Nick‘s heart!

The Bachelor will air every Monday from 8-10pm EST on ABC!

Click through the slideshow to find out the top contestants on this season of The Bachelor….
Photos: ABC
