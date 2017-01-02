Top Stories
Mon, 02 January 2017 at 10:40 am

The Bachelor's Nick Viall Had One Night Stand with This Contestant Before the Show

The Bachelor's Nick Viall Had One Night Stand with This Contestant Before the Show

One of the contestants may look familiar to Nick Viall, the new Bachelor, on tonight’s premiere – they had a one night stand before meeting again on the season 21 debut!

Elizabeth “Liz” Sandoz is the contestant in question, and she spoke about their rendezvous in this new clip.

“Before tonight I actually met Nick at Jade [Roper] and Tanner [Tolbert]‘s wedding,” Liz said. Jade and Tanner are former Bachelor in Paradise contestants who married in September.

“And there definitely was a connection and chemistry there and we had sex,” Liz said of their night together. “It was just a fun night.”

“I’m definitely nervous and I’m curious to see if he kind of figures who I am and remembers what happened that night,” Liz added.

So…does Nick remember Liz and their one night stand? Watch below!
