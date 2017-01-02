Top Stories
Mon, 02 January 2017 at 5:08 pm

The Weeknd Lit Up the Crowd in Las Vegas on New Year's Eve!

The Weeknd Lit Up the Crowd in Las Vegas on New Year's Eve!

The Weeknd celebrated New Year’s Eve 2017 by performing a ten-song set for excited fans at Marquee Nightclub inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas!

The 26-year-old singer, who will be touring the world this year to promote his album Starboy, was joined at his VIP table by Halsey, Jermaine Dupri, basketball player Kevin Durant, and more.

Halsey and Kevin were both spotted dining at Beauty & Essex inside The Cosmoplitan before the concert.

There was a lot more going on in Vegas on NYE night. A party was hosted at TAO inside The Venetian where DJ Khaled, French Montana, and Sean “Diddy” Combs partied with friends.

It was a busy night for Diddy as he also hosted the CÎROC The New Year 2017 After Party at LAVO Casino Club at The Palazzo.
Photos: Al Powers, Brenton Ho, Paul Mai
Posted to: 2017 New Year's Eve, Diplo, Halsey, Kevin Durant, The Weeknd

