Tom Hardy Read Bedtime Stories on TV for New Year's Eve!

Tom Hardy caused a bit of a meltdown among fans in the UK on New Year’s Eve when he went on television to read a bedtime story!

The 39-year-old actor appeared on an episode of the nightly BBC program CBeebies and read the bedtime story “You Must Bring a Hat” by Simon Philip and Kate Hindley.

Sadly, the official clip is only available to watch in full for UK residents, but you can see a preview below!

“Hello, I’m Tom and this is Woody, and we’ve been invited to a very special party in tonight’s bedtime story and we’ve been told to wear a hat,” Tom says in the video.