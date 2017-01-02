Top Stories
Was Mariah Carey 'Sabotaged' on New Year's Eve? Producers Respond to Claims

Was Mariah Carey 'Sabotaged' on New Year's Eve? Producers Respond to Claims

Ashley Olsen, 30, Leans on Shirtless Boyfriend Richard Sachs, 58, in St. Barts

Ashley Olsen, 30, Leans on Shirtless Boyfriend Richard Sachs, 58, in St. Barts

Jake Gyllenhaal Goes for a New Year's Day Dip in the Ocean

Jake Gyllenhaal Goes for a New Year's Day Dip in the Ocean

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Got Married on NYE - See Wedding Photos!

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Got Married on NYE - See Wedding Photos!

Mon, 02 January 2017 at 8:49 am

Tom Hardy Read Bedtime Stories on TV for New Year's Eve!

Tom Hardy Read Bedtime Stories on TV for New Year's Eve!

Tom Hardy caused a bit of a meltdown among fans in the UK on New Year’s Eve when he went on television to read a bedtime story!

The 39-year-old actor appeared on an episode of the nightly BBC program CBeebies and read the bedtime story “You Must Bring a Hat” by Simon Philip and Kate Hindley.

Sadly, the official clip is only available to watch in full for UK residents, but you can see a preview below!

“Hello, I’m Tom and this is Woody, and we’ve been invited to a very special party in tonight’s bedtime story and we’ve been told to wear a hat,” Tom says in the video.
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Tom Hardy

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez have come to a custody decision after divorce was finalized - TMZ
  • Is Nicole Richie really thinking of leaving Joel Madden? - Gossip Cop
  • See what happened during Ross Lynch's 21st birthday celebration in Vegas! - Just Jared Jr
  • Are Beyonce and Jay-Z involved in a nasty feud with Kimye? - Radar
  • Get the latest updates on Jennifer Lopez and Drake's possible budding romance - Lainey Gossip
  • James Cameron gives a sneak peek at Disney's Avatar attraction in behind-the-scenes video - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here