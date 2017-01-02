Troian Bellisario & Patrick J. Adams Honeymoon in Sydney

Troian Bellisario and her new husband Patrick J. Adams wait for the ferry on New Year’s Day (January 1) in Sydney, Australia.

The couple got married back in December surrounded by friends and family.

Troian and Patrick have been spending the last few days in Sydney and even rang in the new year in the city!

“Just met 2017. She knows how to make an entrance. I think we’re gonna get along just fine. PS…. Australia… its only been 36 hours but I’m falling fast and hard for you. This thing between us is moving faster than we were prepared for. But it’s real. And I’m ready. You jump, I jump,” Patrick captioned a video on Instagram.