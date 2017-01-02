Top Stories
Mariah Carey's Rep Sets Record Straight on Viral New Year's Eve Performance

Mariah Carey's Rep Sets Record Straight on Viral New Year's Eve Performance

Billie Lourd Breaks Silence on Deaths of Mom Carrie Fisher &amp; Grandmother Debbie Reynolds

Billie Lourd Breaks Silence on Deaths of Mom Carrie Fisher & Grandmother Debbie Reynolds

Jake Gyllenhaal Goes for a New Year's Day Dip in the Ocean

Jake Gyllenhaal Goes for a New Year's Day Dip in the Ocean

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Got Married on NYE - See Wedding Photos!

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Got Married on NYE - See Wedding Photos!

Mon, 02 January 2017 at 5:50 pm

VIDEO: Ed Sheeran Seemingly Reveals New Album Title!

VIDEO: Ed Sheeran Seemingly Reveals New Album Title!

Ed Sheeran revealed on New Year’s Day that he was releasing new music on Friday (January 6) and it seems he’s now revealed his new album title – Divide!

The 25-year-old singer made his return to social media to reveal the news, and changed his profile pictures and headers to the color blue.

Ed‘s first album + (Plus) had the color orange, and his second, x (Multiply), yielded the color green.

Ed has also released his albums approximately every three years. The first in 2011, the second in 2014, and now his third in 2017. We can’t wait to hear the music!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Twitter
Posted to: Ed Sheeran, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez have come to a custody decision after divorce was finalized - TMZ
  • Is Nicole Richie really thinking of leaving Joel Madden? - Gossip Cop
  • See what happened during Ross Lynch's 21st birthday celebration in Vegas! - Just Jared Jr
  • Are Beyonce and Jay-Z involved in a nasty feud with Kimye? - Radar
  • Get the latest updates on Jennifer Lopez and Drake's possible budding romance - Lainey Gossip
  • James Cameron gives a sneak peek at Disney's Avatar attraction in behind-the-scenes video - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here