VIDEO: Ed Sheeran Seemingly Reveals New Album Title!

Ed Sheeran revealed on New Year’s Day that he was releasing new music on Friday (January 6) and it seems he’s now revealed his new album title – Divide!

The 25-year-old singer made his return to social media to reveal the news, and changed his profile pictures and headers to the color blue.

Ed‘s first album + (Plus) had the color orange, and his second, x (Multiply), yielded the color green.

Ed has also released his albums approximately every three years. The first in 2011, the second in 2014, and now his third in 2017. We can’t wait to hear the music!