Mon, 02 January 2017 at 10:52 pm

VIDEO: 'Fifty Shades Darker' Debuts Steamy Extended Trailer

VIDEO: 'Fifty Shades Darker' Debuts Steamy Extended Trailer

Fifty Shades Darker just revealed a brand new, extended trailer!

In the clip fans can see some new footage of the film’s stars Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson, set to Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik‘s song “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.”

The trailer features some tender moments between the on-screen couple as well as some tense interactions with Bella Heathcote‘s character.

The countdown to the movie’s premiere has officially begun with just over a month before it hits theaters!

Fifty Shades Darker debuts on February 10th.

Check out the entire new trailer below…
Photos: Universal
