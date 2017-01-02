VIDEO: Gisele Bundchen Sings & Plays Guitar - Watch!

Top Stories
Mon, 02 January 2017 at 10:55 am

Gisele Bundchen has such a sweet singing voice!

The 36-year-old supermodel, who has been facing some pregnancy rumors, shared a video of her singing and playing a guitar on her Instagram account.

“Thank you @AnaVilelaoficial for such a truthful song.The lyrics are so inspiring that I decided to take a risk and play it. #sendinglove,” Gisele captioned the video on her personal Instagram account. Watch the singing video below!

A video posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on

