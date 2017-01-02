VIDEO: Paul McCartney Performs 'Helter Skelter' with The Killers at New Year's Eve Party!

Paul McCartney gave some lucky fans a special treat on New Year’s Eve!

The 74-year-old entertainer joined The Killers on stage during their performance at Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich’s exclusive party on Saturday night (December 31).

Together, Paul and the band performed a rendition of the Beatles‘ “Helter Skelter.”

The group took to their Facebook page after the event to share a video of the performance, captioning it, “So far, so good.”

Check out the entire video of the performance below…