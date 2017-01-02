Who Went Home on 'Celebrity Apprentice' 2017 Premiere? Spoilers!

SPOILERS! Don’t continue if you haven’t watched the premiere of Celebrity Apprentice yet!

The first episode of Celebrity Apprentice‘s new season just wrapped up, and the first celeb was sent packing by Arnold Schwarzenegger.

This season, celebrities competing include Laila Ali, Brook Burke-Charvet, Eric Dickerson, Boy George, Matt Iseman, Carrie Keagan, Carson Kressley, Lisa Leslie, Jon Lovitz, Vince Neil, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Kyle Richards, Chael Sonnen, Porsha Williams, Ricky Williams and Carnie Wilson. The winner will get to donate money to the charity of their choice.

In this episode, the celebrities had to create an original song and video for Trident. The celebs are split into two teams and a lot of drama ensued!

You may remember, but Donald Trump used to be the host of the popular show, but his successful Presidential run kept him from returning.

During his, Arnold revealed that his catchphrase is “You’re terminated!”

Carrie Keagan