Top Stories
Mariah Carey's Rep Sets Record Straight on Viral New Year's Eve Performance

Mariah Carey's Rep Sets Record Straight on Viral New Year's Eve Performance

Billie Lourd Breaks Silence on Deaths of Mom Carrie Fisher &amp; Grandmother Debbie Reynolds

Billie Lourd Breaks Silence on Deaths of Mom Carrie Fisher & Grandmother Debbie Reynolds

Jake Gyllenhaal Goes for a New Year's Day Dip in the Ocean

Jake Gyllenhaal Goes for a New Year's Day Dip in the Ocean

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Got Married on NYE - See Wedding Photos!

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Got Married on NYE - See Wedding Photos!

Mon, 02 January 2017 at 9:25 pm

Who Went Home on 'Celebrity Apprentice' 2017 Premiere? Spoilers!

Who Went Home on 'Celebrity Apprentice' 2017 Premiere? Spoilers!

SPOILERS! Don’t continue if you haven’t watched the premiere of Celebrity Apprentice yet!

The first episode of Celebrity Apprentice‘s new season just wrapped up, and the first celeb was sent packing by Arnold Schwarzenegger.

This season, celebrities competing include Laila Ali, Brook Burke-Charvet, Eric Dickerson, Boy George, Matt Iseman, Carrie Keagan, Carson Kressley, Lisa Leslie, Jon Lovitz, Vince Neil, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Kyle Richards, Chael Sonnen, Porsha Williams, Ricky Williams and Carnie Wilson. The winner will get to donate money to the charity of their choice.

In this episode, the celebrities had to create an original song and video for Trident. The celebs are split into two teams and a lot of drama ensued!

You may remember, but Donald Trump used to be the host of the popular show, but his successful Presidential run kept him from returning.

During his, Arnold revealed that his catchphrase is “You’re terminated!”

Click inside to find out who went home…

Carrie Keagan
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC
Posted to: Celebrity Apprentice

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez have come to a custody decision after divorce was finalized - TMZ
  • Is Nicole Richie really thinking of leaving Joel Madden? - Gossip Cop
  • See what happened during Ross Lynch's 21st birthday celebration in Vegas! - Just Jared Jr
  • Are Beyonce and Jay-Z involved in a nasty feud with Kimye? - Radar
  • Get the latest updates on Jennifer Lopez and Drake's possible budding romance - Lainey Gossip
  • James Cameron gives a sneak peek at Disney's Avatar attraction in behind-the-scenes video - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here