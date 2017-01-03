Top Stories
VIDEO: 'Fifty Shades Darker' Debuts Steamy Extended Trailer!

VIDEO: 'Fifty Shades Darker' Debuts Steamy Extended Trailer!

Mariah Carey's Rep Sets Record Straight on Viral New Year's Eve Performance

Mariah Carey's Rep Sets Record Straight on Viral New Year's Eve Performance

Billie Lourd Breaks Silence on Deaths of Mom Carrie Fisher &amp; Grandmother Debbie Reynolds

Billie Lourd Breaks Silence on Deaths of Mom Carrie Fisher & Grandmother Debbie Reynolds

Carrie Fisher's Family Wants to Thank Some Truly Heroic People

Carrie Fisher's Family Wants to Thank Some Truly Heroic People

Tue, 03 January 2017 at 8:50 am

Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Get Ready for 2017 at the Beach in Mexico

Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Get Ready for 2017 at the Beach in Mexico

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are kicking off their first New Year as parents with a fun family holiday in Mexico.

The 37-year-old Maroon 5 singer and the 27-year-old Victoria’s Secret model posed together in a black-and-white snap that Behati shared on her Instagram (below).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Behati Prinsloo

“🖤🖤 2017 we ready for ya,” she captioned the pic.

Adam shared another selfie of the two of them on his own social media accounts.

Behati was also spotted taking a stroll along the beach with a group of friends on Monday (January 2).


Click inside to see another photo Behati shared from the family’s trip…

🌴☀️🍉🍹

A photo posted by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on

Just Jared on Facebook
adam levine and behati prinsloo get ready for 2017 at the beach in mexico 01
adam levine and behati prinsloo get ready for 2017 at the beach in mexico 02
adam levine and behati prinsloo get ready for 2017 at the beach in mexico 03
adam levine and behati prinsloo get ready for 2017 at the beach in mexico 04
adam levine and behati prinsloo get ready for 2017 at the beach in mexico 05
adam levine and behati prinsloo get ready for 2017 at the beach in mexico 06
adam levine and behati prinsloo get ready for 2017 at the beach in mexico 07
adam levine and behati prinsloo get ready for 2017 at the beach in mexico 08
adam levine and behati prinsloo get ready for 2017 at the beach in mexico 09

Photos: FameFlynet Pictures
Posted to: Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Carrie Fisher's family want to find the United passengers who helped her - TMZ
  • Did Miley Cyrus get married over the holidays? - Gossip Cop
  • Bella Thorne has music coming in 2017! - Just Jared Jr
  • Lamar Odom is looking happy and healthy - Radar
  • Jennifer Lopez and Drake are prom king and queen - Lainey Gossip
  • Mark Hamill makes touching tribute to Carrie Fisher - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here