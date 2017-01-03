Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Get Ready for 2017 at the Beach in Mexico
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are kicking off their first New Year as parents with a fun family holiday in Mexico.
The 37-year-old Maroon 5 singer and the 27-year-old Victoria’s Secret model posed together in a black-and-white snap that Behati shared on her Instagram (below).
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Behati Prinsloo
“🖤🖤 2017 we ready for ya,” she captioned the pic.
Adam shared another selfie of the two of them on his own social media accounts.
Behati was also spotted taking a stroll along the beach with a group of friends on Monday (January 2).
Click inside to see another photo Behati shared from the family’s trip…