Tue, 03 January 2017 at 1:43 am

Amy Adams & Nicole Kidman Look Fab in Full-Length Gowns at Palm Springs Film Fest

Amy Adams & Nicole Kidman Look Fab in Full-Length Gowns at Palm Springs Film Fest

Amy Adams and Nicole Kidman dressed to the nines in gorgeous full-length gowns while paying tribute to the film industry tonight.

The actresses stepped out for the 2017 Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala held at the Palm Springs Convention Center on Monday (January 2) in Palm Springs, Calif.

They were joined by Kirsten Dunst – also in a pretty full-length dress – Dev Patel, Laura Dern, Andrew Garfield, and Amy‘s husband Darren Le Gallo.

Amy was honored with the Chairman’s Award for her work in Arrival, and Nicole received the International Star Award for her performance in Lion.

FYI: Amy is wearing an Altuzarra dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, Cartier jewelry, and a Tyler Ellis clutch. Nicole is wearing a Dior dress, shoes, and bag, Fred Leighton jewelry, and an Omega watch. Kirsten is wearing Chopard jewelry. Laura is wearing a J Mendel dress and Kurt Geiger shoes.

15+ pictures inside of Amy Adams, Nicole Kidman, and more at the film festival…

