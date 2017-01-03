Casey Affleck Flaunts Six Pack Abs for Shirtless 'W Mag' Photo!

Casey Affleck is putting his hot body on display for a photo inside W Magazine‘s Best Performances Issue.

The 41-year-old Manchester By the Sea actor is pictured on one of the mag’s covers alongside La La Land‘s Emma Stone. Both of them are frontrunners to win Oscars for their performances this year!

Lion‘s Nicole Kidman and Moonlight‘s Mahershala Ali are also featured on a cover, which you can see in the gallery. Their respective co-stars Dev Patel and Naomie Harris have photos inside the issue as well.

Emma opened up to the mag about how she got her stage name.

“My real name is Emily Stone, but when I started acting, that name was already taken by another actress, so I had to come up with a different one,” Emma said. “For a 16-year-old, picking a new name is an interesting prospect, and back then I said, ‘I’m now going to be called Riley Stone!’ So, for about six months I was called Riley. I landed a guest spot on Malcolm in the Middle, and one day they were calling, ‘Riley! Riley! Riley! We need you on set, Riley!’ and I had no idea who they were talking to. At that moment, I realized that I just couldn’t be Riley. So I became Emma. But I miss Emily. I would love to get her back.”

