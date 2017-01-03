Coachella 2017 Lineup Announced: Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar, Radiohead & More!

The full lineup for the 2017 Coachella Music Festival has been announced and it includes headliners Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar, and Radiohead!

The festival will take place during two weekends – April 14-16 and April 21-23 – at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif.

If you want to get tickets, you better act fast when passes go on sale on Wednesday (January 4) at 11:00am PST because they are sure to sell out fast.

There are tons of other amazing artists performing at the festival, including Travis Scott, Lorde, Bon Iver, Future, Gucci Mane, Martin Garrix, Father John Misty, and more.

Click in the gallery to see the full lineup!