Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Temporarily Drops 'West' From Social Media Pages (Photos)

Kim Kardashian Temporarily Drops 'West' From Social Media Pages (Photos)

VIDEO: 'Fifty Shades Darker' Debuts Steamy Extended Trailer!

VIDEO: 'Fifty Shades Darker' Debuts Steamy Extended Trailer!

Mariah Carey's Rep Sets Record Straight on Viral New Year's Eve Performance

Mariah Carey's Rep Sets Record Straight on Viral New Year's Eve Performance

Carrie Fisher's Family Wants to Thank Some Truly Heroic People

Carrie Fisher's Family Wants to Thank Some Truly Heroic People

Tue, 03 January 2017 at 1:31 pm

Coachella 2017 Lineup Announced: Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar, Radiohead & More!

Coachella 2017 Lineup Announced: Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar, Radiohead & More!

The full lineup for the 2017 Coachella Music Festival has been announced and it includes headliners Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar, and Radiohead!

The festival will take place during two weekends – April 14-16 and April 21-23 – at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif.

If you want to get tickets, you better act fast when passes go on sale on Wednesday (January 4) at 11:00am PST because they are sure to sell out fast.

There are tons of other amazing artists performing at the festival, including Travis Scott, Lorde, Bon Iver, Future, Gucci Mane, Martin Garrix, Father John Misty, and more.

Click in the gallery to see the full lineup!
Just Jared on Facebook
coachella lineup 2017

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Coachella Music Festival, Beyonce Knowles, Coachella, Kendrick Lamar, Radiohead

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Carrie Fisher's family want to find the United passengers who helped her - TMZ
  • Did Miley Cyrus get married over the holidays? - Gossip Cop
  • Bella Thorne has music coming in 2017! - Just Jared Jr
  • Lamar Odom is looking happy and healthy - Radar
  • Jennifer Lopez and Drake are prom king and queen - Lainey Gossip
  • Mark Hamill makes touching tribute to Carrie Fisher - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here