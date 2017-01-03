Top Stories
Tue, 03 January 2017 at 10:58 pm

Dan Kay Dead - Former 'Survivor' Contestant Dies at 40

Survivor: Gabon contestant Dan Kay has sadly passed away, according to People.

The 40-year-old attorney and reality star unexpectedly passed away on Saturday (December 31).

Dan‘s obituary mentions his role on the reality show, saying his “desire to be challenged and his quest for adventure led to his participation on the reality show, Survivor.”

He was the eighth person to be voted out of Survivor: Gabon, which aired in 2008.

“I just heard the very sad news about the sudden loss of Dan Kay of Survivor: Gabon. The Survivor family sends our love to Dan‘s family,” Survivor host Jeff Probst tweeted.

Our thoughts are with Dan‘s family and friends during this difficult time.

Photos: CBS
Posted to: Dan Kay, RIP, Survivor

