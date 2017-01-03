Top Stories
Tue, 03 January 2017 at 6:00 pm

Debbie Reynolds & Carrie Fisher Private Memorial to be Held This Week

Debbie Reynolds & Carrie Fisher Private Memorial to be Held This Week

Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher‘s family have set a date for their memorial service.

According to THR, the mother and daughter duo will be remembered by friends and family during a small, private service on Thursday (January 5) at their home in Beverly Hills, Calif.

““I’m not sure what they’re calling it ­— a funeral or a wake ­— but it will be Thursday at the house. It will be exactly what they both wanted, to be together,” the source explained.

The family has not announced when a public memorial service will be held, but have mentioned that it is something they would like to do.

