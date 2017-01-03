Debbie Reynolds & Carrie Fisher Private Memorial to be Held This Week
Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher‘s family have set a date for their memorial service.
According to THR, the mother and daughter duo will be remembered by friends and family during a small, private service on Thursday (January 5) at their home in Beverly Hills, Calif.
““I’m not sure what they’re calling it — a funeral or a wake — but it will be Thursday at the house. It will be exactly what they both wanted, to be together,” the source explained.
The family has not announced when a public memorial service will be held, but have mentioned that it is something they would like to do.